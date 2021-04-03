Patna, April 3: After 15 deaths due to illicit liquor in Nawada, the district administration, after 5 days, suspended a chowkidar (guard) for negligence. DS Savlaram, the SP of Nawada district, told IANS that 5 persons have been detained for questioning. "The detained persons may have some connection with liquor mafias in Nawada. Hence, we have detained them for questioning. We are expecting important leads from them," Savlaram said.

"Besides, we have also suspended a chowkidar named Vikas Mishra for not performing his duty on the ground," the officer said. The detention of 5 persons and suspension of the chowkidar has taken place 5 days after the incident that claimed the lives of 15 persons while three persons lost their eyesight after they consumed poisonous liquor on March 29 to celebrate Holi. Uttar Pradesh Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Due to Consumption of Spurious Liquor in Udaypur Rises to 6; 2 More Policemen Suspended.

Among the 15, the majority of the deceased belong to Gondapur and Kharidi Bigha locality of Nawada district. Besides, 2 others died in Begusarai and 5 persons died after they reportedly consumed liquor in Rohtas district. The district officials are suspecting that the deaths happened after they consumed poisonous hooch on Holi.

"We have conducted postmortem of 4 deceased and sent their viscera to the lab. The actual cause of deaths will be ascertained only after the viscera reports come in. Fisteen persons died after they reportedly consumed poisonous liquor on Holi," Savlaram said.

The family members of the deceased have claimed that they consumed poisonous liquor. Still, the district administration is waiting for the viscera reports. On Saturday, two more persons lost their eyesight after they consumed illicit liquor. The victims have been identified as Sitaram Chaudhery and Putul Ram. They were admitted in Patna Medical College and Hospital for better treatment.

Chaudhery claimed that he purchased liquor from a makeshift manufacturing unit in his village named Chatihar under Hisua police station. "I purchased the country made liquor from my village and consumed it in my house. My health deteriorated by the evening on Holi. My son admitted me in hospital. Now, I am unable to see any one," Chaudhery said. Earlier, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said that the cause of the deaths is not clear yet. "Hence, we have sent a team led by the excise commissioner to investigate the matter."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 03, 2021 09:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).