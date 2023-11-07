Patna, November 7: The economic survey report of Bihar, which was released on Tuesday, has revealed that around 9 per cent population -- from general category -- has a monthly income of Rs 50, 000 in the state. The reports said that 25 per cent people, under general category, are having Rs 6,000/- income per month while 23 per cent have monthly income between Rs 6,000/- to Rs 10,000/-. At least 19 per cent population have income between Rs 10,000/- to Rs 20, 000/-; nearly 16 per cent of the population have an income between Rs 20,000/- to Rs 50,000/- and 9 per cent population have an income of more than Rs 50,000/-.

In Other Backward Castes (OBC), 33 per cent population have a monthly income of Rs 6,000/-; at least 29 per cent of them have a monthly income between Rs 6,000/- to 10,000/-. At least, 18 per cent population has an income between Rs 10,000/- to 20,000/- and 10 per cent population have an income between Rs 20,000/- to 50,000/- and 4 per cent of them have an income above Rs 50,000/-. In Extremely Backward Caste (EBC), 33 per cent are having income Rs 6,000/- per month, 32 per cent population has an income between Rs 6,000/- to Rs 10,000/-. Bihar Economic Survey: CM Nitish Kumar-Led Government Releases Economic Data; Check Status of Major Castes

At least 18 per cent population has an income between Rs 10,000/- to Rs 20,000/. Also, 8 per cent population has an income between Rs 20,000/- to Rs 50,000/- and 2 per cent people have income above Rs 50,000/- per month. In Scheduled Caste, 42 per cent people have income Rs 6,000/- per month, 29 per cent population has an income between Rs 6,000/- to Rs 10,000/-, 15 per cent have an income between Rs 10,000/- to Rs 20,000/-, 5 per cent people have income between Rs 20,000/- to Rs 50,000/- and 1 per cent people have income more than 50,000 per month. Bihar Caste Survey: 34.1% Households Earn Less Than Rs 6,000 Monthly, Over 50 Lakh Biharis Live Outside State for Livelihood or Education

In Scheduled Tribes, 42 per cent people have an income of Rs 6,000/- per month, 25 per cent people have income between Rs 6,000/- to Rs 10,000/-, 16 per cent people have income between Rs 10,000/- to Rs 20,000/-, 8 per cent people have income between Rs 20,000/- to Rs 50,000/- and 2.53 per cent people have income above Rs 50,000 per month in Bihar.

