On Tuesday, November 7, the Bihar Assembly was presented with the complete report on the economic status of 215 Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, and Extremely Backward Classes, as well as the second tranche of data from the Bihar government's caste-based census. The study states that over 42% of households in the state are from Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes, and over 33% of families are from Backward and Extremely Backward Classes. As per Bihar caste survey, 34.1 % of state’s households are poor, earning less than Rs 6,000 a month. If further stated that over 50 lakh Bihar residents live outside the state for livelihood or education. Bihar Caste Survey Report Out: OBCs, EBCs Comprise More Than 63% of Sate's Population, Says Census Data.

Bihar Caste Survey Report Tabled in State Assembly

