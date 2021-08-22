Patna, August 22: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his wife in a fit of anger in Bihar's Patna district after a fight on Friday night. The matter surfaced on Saturday. The incident took place on Ghurdaur road under the jurisdiction of the Digha police station. The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Sweta Singh and was living with her 42-year-old husband Abhinendra Singh in a flat at Surendra Enclave. Man Kills Wife in Fit of Rage in Gurgaon, Surrenders.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the women's brother took her to a private hospital in the Raja Bazar area at around 2 am on Saturday. However, the doctors of the hospital declared her brought dead. On Friday night, the accused reportedly thrashed Sweta very badly and strangulated her to death in a fit of rage.

"Sweta's family members, who reside on the nearby Polson Road under Rajiv Nagar police station area, somehow got to know about the incident. They rushed her to a private hospital around 2 am on Saturday, but she was declared brought dead," reported the media house quoting Digha police station SHO Rajesh Sinha as saying. Bihar: Drunk CRPF Trooper Strangulates Wife to Death in Gaya After She Stops Him From Consuming Liquor at Home.

Sweta's body was sent for postmortem to the IGIMS. The accused was arrested on the same day. An FIR was registered against Abhinendra on the basis of the statement given by Sweta's brother. The accused works for a multinational firm's lifestyle retail chain in Patna. The couple got married seven years ago and had two minor daughters. However, the reason for the fight between the couple is not yet known. The police have launched an investigation into the case.

