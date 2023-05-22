Patna, May 22: A man, who allegedly threatened to blow up Samastipur railway station in Bihar, was arrested by Government Railway Police (GRP) on Monday. The accused, Vishwajeet Kumar, a mentally disturbed person, called on police control room (PCR) number 112 and threatened to blow up Samastipur railway station.

Following the call, the district police alerted GRP and RPF of Samastipur station. They launched a search operation at the railway station and scanned each and every baggage of the passengers using explosive detectors, dog squad. Eventually, the call turned out to be a hoax. Karnataka: Hoax Bomb Call Triggers Panic in Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport; Investigation Underway.

Local police traced the phone call to Chaita village under Angar Ghat police station. "We have arrested the accused from his native village Chaita. He is mentally unstable person. Further investigation is underway," said Parveen Kumar, SHO GRP Samastipur. IAF Sergeant Makes Hoax Bomb Threat Call to Mumbai Rajdhani Express Train, Nabbed by Railway Police.

During investigation, it was revealed that the accused was attacked by some unidentified persons in September last year. The attackers stabbed him in his neck. He was critically injured at that time and remained hospitalised for several weeks. After that attack, he became mentally unstable.

