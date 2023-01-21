Delhi Police confirmed the arrest of an Indian Airforce sergeant by railway police over his alleged bomb threat call to the police control room in a bid to cause a delay to the Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani Express train. The arrested IAF officer, identified as Sunil Sangwan, was drunk when he made the call. During the investigation, it was found out that Sangwan made the threat call just to delay the train. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter. Bomb Threat in Mumbai: Unknown Caller Threatens to Blow Up Dhirubhai Ambani International School; Case Registered.

Check Tweet:

Railway police nabbed an IAF Sergeant, Sunil Sangwan, for calling New Delhi railway station & saying that a bomb was kept in a Mumbai Rajdhani Express train with intention to delay the train. On enquiry, police found the caller in the bogie of the train, he was drunk:Delhi police — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2023

