Patna, May 18: In an appalling incident reported from a hospital in Bihar's Patna, a woman, who was a COVID-19 patient, was sexually assaulted inside the hospital. According to a tweet by ANI, the 45-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted at the hospital where she was undergoing treatment for coronavirus. The complaint was registered by the woman's 15-year-old daughter where she alleged that her mother, who is admitted to the ICU ward of a hospital in Patna, was sexually assaulted by three people.

As soon as the incident came to light, Police rushed to take a stock of the situation following which an investigation was launched into the matter. Police said that the questioning into the incident was being done and CCTV footage is being examined to nab the culprits. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Ward Boy Attempts to Rape 50-Year-Old COVID-19 Patient at Private Hospital in Gwalior, Arrested.

Take a Look at the Tweets:

We formed an internal team that carried out the investigation. They did not find anything that. Police is here, they are investigating too. Woman's daughter has levelled allegations against 3 people: Facility Director of the hospital pic.twitter.com/YERaAXjCt9 — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2021

After the incident surfaced on several media channels, the Facility Director of the hospital stated that an internal team was constituted to probe the incident, but nothing was found. "We formed an internal team that carried out the investigation. They did not find anything that. Police is here, they are investigating too. Woman's daughter has levelled allegations against 3 people", the officials said.

