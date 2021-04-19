Gwalior, April 19: In a shocking incident, a ward boy at a private hospital in Gwalior tried to rape a 50-year-old COVID-19 positive woman. The hospital is located under the limits of the Kampoo police station. The incident took place on Sunday evening. After the woman raised the alarm, the 25-year-old ward boy fled from the spot. However, he was arrested by the police later. Kerala Horror: Ambulance Driver Rapes COVID-19 Patient in Pathanamthitta District, Arrested.

The victim’s family registered a complaint at the Kampoo police station. The accused has been identified as Vivek Lodhi. He was booked under sections 376 and 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The victim’s family claimed that they were also assaulted by the hospital staff and even demanded action against the hospital director Dr. Prashant Agrawal. According to the women’s statement, the ward boy attempted to rape her twice. Pune: Ward Boy at Jehangir Hospital Arrested for Shooting Video of Woman Changing Clothes for MRI Scan.

“The police reached the hospital after getting the information regarding the matter. The accused has been arrested,” Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Gwalior Hitika Vasal told news agency ANI. The victim was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. She was on oxygen support. The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

