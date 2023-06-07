Patna June 7: Four persons were injured during two separate incidents of celebratory firing in Bihar's Bhojpur district.

The first incident occurred at Bara Basantpur village during a marriage ceremony on Tuesday night when people on the groom's side people participated in a ritual. Bihar: Man Killed in Celebratory Firing at Wedding in Chapra, Probe On.

At the time of the ritual, some people started firing in the air. Three people, including a camera man, were injured. In the second incident, which also occurred during another marriage ceremony in the same village, the mother of the groom was injured due to celebratory firing. Haryana: Celebratory Firing at Wedding in Yamunanagar, Five Booked After VIdeo Goes Viral.

The victims of the two incidents were admitted in different hospitals in Arrah city and are out of danger. Celebratory firing is a common occurrence in Bihar and continues despite claiming several lives in the past.

