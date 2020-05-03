BJP Councillor Muzaffar Hussain Dies of Coronavirus in Ujjain, Confirms Lok Sabha MP Anil Firojiya

Muzaffar Hussain, BJP councillor | (Photo Credits: Twitter/@anandrai177)

Ujjain, May 3: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh died of coronavirus on Sunday, confirmed the Lok Sabha lawmaker from the region - Anil Firojiya. In a statement issued on social media, Firojiya said he is pained to inform that Muzaffar Hussain, a local councillor and leader of party's minority cell, has succumbed to death days after contracting the COVID-19 infection.

Hussain was representing ward number 32 in Ujjain as the elected councillor. He was active since the past few days to distribute food among the unemployed and needy section of the populace in Ujjain, said civil activist Dr Anand Rai. India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 40,000 With Sharpest Spike of 2,487 New Cases and 83 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

After he developed symptoms of coronavirus, Hussain was admitted at the RD Gardi Medical college in Ujjain. His samples tested positive for coronavirus last month, and the condition kept deteriorating leading to his demise.

Statement Issued by Dr Anand Rai

Statement Issued by Ujjain BJP MP Anil Firojiya

अभी-अभी मुझे यह दुःखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ कि वार्ड क्रमांक 32 के हमारे युवा, जुझारू पार्षद भाई मुजफ्फर हुसैन जी का कोरोना से जंग लड़ते हुए आकस्मिक निधन हो गया। वह हमारे भारतीय जनता पार्टी अल्पसंख्यक मोर्चा के एक जांबाज, कर्तव्यनिष्ठ नेता एवं एक सच्चे जनसेवक थे। pic.twitter.com/B3v9b54XsM — Anil Firojiya (@bjpanilfirojiya) May 3, 2020

"I just received the sad news that our young, passionate councillor brother Muzaffar Hussain of ward number 32 died accidentally while fighting the war against Corona. He was a brave, dutiful leader and a true public servant of our Bharatiya Janata Party Minority Front," Firojiya said.

Statement Issued by Mandsaur BJP MLA Yashpal Sisodiya

"While serving the affected people suffering from coronavirus, Muzaffar Hussain, a councilor from Ujjain, got himself infected and he died on the cheek of the time. He was shocked to know the news of his tragic demise. My condolences to the family," Sisodiya said.

Madhya Pradesh has so far reported over 3,900 coronavirus cases, including 2,846 active COVID-19 infections and 156 fatalities due to the highly contagious disease. Nationwide, the toll of infections crossed the 40,000-mark today, whereas, the death count accelerated to 1,306.