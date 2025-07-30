Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 30 (ANI): The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a 30-year-old woman, Sama Parveen, from Bengaluru for her alleged links with the terrorist organisation Al Qaeda, said an official on Wednesday.

According to Gujarat ATS Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Sunil Joshi, the woman was apprehended in connection with Al Qaeda. Her arrest follows the earlier detention of three other individuals linked to the case.

On July 23, the ATS arrested four terrorists with alleged links to Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

The arrested accused have been identified as Mohd Faiq from Delhi, Mohd Fardeen from Ahmedabad, Sefullah Kureshi from Modasa in Aravalli, and Zeeshan Ali from Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Confirming the arrests, Gujarat ATS DIG Sunil Joshi said all four suspects were under surveillance for activities suspected to be connected to AQIS, a proscribed terror outfit affiliated with Al Qaeda.

The operation was conducted based on specific intelligence inputs and coordinated surveillance, he added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

