Mumbai, June 22: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday launched “Mission Zero" Rapid Action Plan at Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex in Andheri to contain the spread of coronavirus in the city. Under this mission, 50 mobile dispensary vans will now visit Mulund, Bhandup, Andheri, Malad, Borivali, Dahisar and Kandivali areas for two-three weeks to conduct a preliminary examination of patients.

Till now, 66,907 people have contracted coronavirus in Mumbai. Over 3,600 people have also lost their lives in the city due to the deadly virus. In the last few days, daily growth in the number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai has reportedly fallen to 2.43 percent. It is lower than the national growth coronavirus rate of 3.3 percent.

Tweet by BMC:

BMC launches ‘Mission Zero’ Rapid Action Plan at Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex, Andheri. 50 mobile dispensary vans will now visit Mulund, Bhandup, Andheri, Malad, Borivali, Dahisar & Kandivali areas for 2-3 weeks to conduct preliminary examination of patients.#NaToCorona pic.twitter.com/ppKCcj754O — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 22, 2020

The situation improved remarkably in Mumbai’s Dharavi. In Asia’s largest slum, doubling time of corona cases has become more than twice compared with the wider Mumbai city. While the doubling rate of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai is 34 days, that in Dharavi is practically double at 78 days, according to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Union Health Ministry. The first Covid-19 case and death from Dharavi were reported on April 1.

During April, Dharavi figures rose to 491 cases at a growth rate of 12 percent and a doubling period of 18 days. After the proactive measures by the BMC, the growth rate came down to 4.3 per cent in May and to 1.02 per cent in June. However, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state of India. The number of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,32,075 in the state on Monday. The death toll also mounted to 6,170.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2020 02:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).