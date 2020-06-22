Mumbai, June 22: Amid rising coronavirus cases in Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken a number of preventive measures at G South ward office. The BMC has installed foot-operated lift at the office of GS Ward. Apart from lift, foot-operated wash basin, foot-operated water dispenser, UV box and UV rod disinfectant have also been installed. Automatic disinfectants have also been used at pay and use toilets. India Reports 445 Deaths, 14,821 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Coronavirus Tally Crosses 4.2 Lakh Mark.

The BMC shared a video clip having a glimpse of all the preventive measures adopted by the civic body to fight coronavirus. The civic body tweeted, “In light of COVID-19, prevention appears to be the best cure available. We are at @mybmcWardGS taking the require preventive measures for containing the spread of #COVID19. Here are the glimpses of the various preventive measures taken by @mybmcWardGS @mybmc.”

Preventive Measures Adopted by BMC at G SouthWard Office:

In light of COVID-19, prevention appears to be the best cure available. We are at @mybmcWardGS taking the require preventive measures for containing the spread of #COVID19. Here are the glimpses of the various preventive measures taken by @mybmcWardGS @mybmc #WarAgainstCorona pic.twitter.com/mNoSFn3R18 — WARD GS BMC (@mybmcWardGS) June 22, 2020

Earlier in the day, the BMC also launched “Mission Zero" Rapid Action Plan at Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex in Andheri to contain the spread of coronavirus in the city. Under this mission, 50 mobile dispensary vans will several areas, including Mulund, Bhandup, Andheri, Malad, Borivali and Dahisar for two-three weeks to conduct a preliminary examination of patients. Till now, 66,907 people have contracted coronavirus in Mumbai. Over 3,600 people have also lost their lives in the city due to the deadly virus.

