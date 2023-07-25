Mumbai, July 25: Following the rise in malaria cases in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Health Department is taking further measures to manage infections associated with the monsoon season. More than 400 cases of malaria have been reported in the city so far this month, with 355 instances in the first half of July.

According to reports, the G South Ward (Worli-Prabhadevi) reported 114 instances between July 1 and July 20, up from 93 in June. Officials from several BMC departments received stringent instructions to put into place measures to battle malaria and other monsoon-related ailments during a recent joint meeting. Drone Used by BMC To Carry Out Sanitisation Drive in Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat Area To Prevent Spread of Dengue, Malaria (See Pics).

BMC to Fumigate Infections Using Drones

Officials from the BMC intend to utilise drones to fumigate G South Ward, which has a number of abandoned mill premises, railway workshops, and slum areas. There are some inaccessible and deserted locations in the city. The ward spans Mahalaxmi, Lower Parel, and Prabhadevi.

In order to remove the mosquito breeding site, drones enable us to explore locations that are difficult to reach. Health professionals and medical health authorities are taking strict steps to stop the number of cases from escalating.

"We are educating the people about ailments associated with the monsoon season. All construction sites have received instructions on how to adhere to malaria prevention measures", said an official, as cited by Free Press Journal. Mumbai Medical Negligence: Toddler Dies After Being Administered Wrong Injection at Govandi Hospital, 4 Booked.

Malaria cases rise during the monsoon, and each year we educate the public about preventative strategies. If construction workers disobey instructions from the BMC Health Department, we will take action against them, she further added.

