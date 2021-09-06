The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in its fight against Dengue and Malaria, is using drones to spray insecticides over congested spaces in Mahalaxmi's Dhobi Ghat Area in Mumbai. The drone is used to identify areas that are breeding grounds for mosquitoes that lead to spread of vector-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria.

Mumbai | BMC uses a drone to carry out sanitization drive in Dhobi Ghat area to prevent dengue and malaria pic.twitter.com/yX2HbZ61KU — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2021

