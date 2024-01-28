Kanpur January 28: The Ram Janaki Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur received a bomb threat on Sunday. Several posters mentioning bomb threats were pasted on the walls and scattered on the floor of the ancient temple. BJP leader Rohit Sahu, who is also a trustee of the Ram Janaki Temple in Kanpur, also received a threat letter. Bomb Threat to Ram Mandir: 21-Year-Old Man Held in Bihar for Threatening To Blow Up Ram Temple in Ayodhya

According to reports, a programme was held in the Ram Janaki Temple on the day of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya. Rahul Sahu, the younger brother of Rohit Sahu, said, "I got information about threat letters pasted on the temple's walls and scattered on the floor in the morning. When I came here, I too saw threat letters scattered everywhere. I got scared, closed the doors and put up the police barricades in order to avoid any situation that could possibly arise." SpiceJet Flight Bomb Threat: Man Arrested For Making Hoax Bomb Threat Call To Delay Delhi-Bound Flight

The police immediately reached the spot after receiving information regarding the same. "We have found out about threatening posters inside the temple premises. We will file a case against the miscreants involved. The letter has certain objectionable things written on it," police said. The matter is being investigated, the police said.

