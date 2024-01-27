SpiceJet Flight Bomb Threat: Man Arrested For Making Hoax Bomb Threat Call To Delay Delhi-Bound Flight

Delhi police have arrested a man for making a hoax bomb call for a Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight, creating panic among the passengers.

Socially Team Latestly| Jan 27, 2024 06:15 PM IST

Delhi police have arrested a man for making hoax bomb call for a Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight, creating panic among the passengers. The accused who made the fake call has been identified as Jay Krishan. He deliberately placed the phone call with the intention of causing a delay to the flight, as he had arrived late at the Darbhanga Airport, said Delhi police. The false bomb threat call was placed on January 24 for a SpiceJet flight scheduled from Darbhanga to Delhi. SpiceJet Flight Bomb Threat: Threatening Call for Delhi-Bound Flight Turns Out to Be Hoax.

Man Arrested For Making Hoax Call To Delay SpiceJet Flight:

