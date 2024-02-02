Delhi Public School (DPS) RK Puram received a bomb threat via email, leading to the immediate evacuation of the school as a precautionary measure. The Delhi Police are currently conducting a thorough search of the premises. As of now, no suspicious items have been found. Mumbai Bomb Threat: Police Receive Message From Unidentified Person About Blasts in City, Probe Launched.

Bomb Threat at DPS RK Puram

DPS RK Puram receives a threat mail that the school will be blown up with a bomb. The school has been vacated as a precautionary measure. Search by the Police is underway. Nothing found so far: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2024

