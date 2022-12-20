NCPCR Chief on Tuesday said that they came to know how Byju is buying phone numbers of children and their parents. The NCPCR chief also said that BYJU is rigorously following the students and parents and even threatening them saying that their future will be ruined. "They're targeting first-generation learners. We'll initiate action & if need be will make report & write to govt," the NCPCR chief said. BYJU’s CEO Raveendran Summoned by NCPCR Over Allegations of Hard Selling and Mis-Selling Courses to Students.

BYJU’s Targeting First-Generation Learners

