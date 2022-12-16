The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Friday summoned Byju's CEO Byju Raveendran to appear in person before the Commission over alleged malpractice of hard selling and mis-selling of its courses for students. As per reports, the commission has asked him to appear in person before the body on December 23. Workforce Reduction: Overall Job Cuts No More Than 5% To Avoid Role Duplication, Says BYJU’s CEO Raveendran.

NCPCR Summons Byju’s CEO

