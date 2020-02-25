CAA, NRC, Religious Freedom Not Raised in PM Modi-Donald Trump Bilateral Meeting: Foreign Secretary HS Shringla

File image of protest against CAA-NRC-NPR (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, February 25: Contentious issues including the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the alleged dwindling religious freedom in India were not raised during the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump, Foreign Secretary HS Shringla said. Ahead of Trump's visit, officials at the White House claimed that the President would be raising the issue of religious freedom during his India visit.

"The issue of CAA didn't come up. There was an appreciation from both side that pluralism and diversity are a common binding factor of both the countries," said Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on being asked if the issue of CAA, NRC and religious freedom were raised in the meeting held at Hyderabad House between the two heads of state earlier today.

Ahead of Trump's visit, the White House had claimed that "religious freedom" would be part of the President's private as well as public remarks which would be issued in India. "He will raise these issues, particularly the religious freedom issue, which is extremely important to this administration," an official official had said.

Speculations were rife that Trump could also discuss with the President the row over CAA-NRC, which has spread panic and anxiety among Indian Muslims -- forming the largest minority group in the nation. However, Trump neither spoke on the controversial citizenship law nor the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir. Officials in New Delhi had maintained that the issues were "strictly internal to India" and part of the Narendra Modi government's domestic policy.