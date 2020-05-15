Video Shows Patients Sitting on Floor at KEM Hospital in Mumbai, BJP Leader Ram Kadam Shares The Clip Attacking Maharashtra Govt

Patients seen sitting on floor at KEM hospital (Photo Credits: Video screenshot)

Mumbai, May 15: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ram Kadam on Friday shared a video purportedly showing patients sitting on the floor at Mumbai's King Edward Memorial hospital. Sharing the video, Ram Kadam attacked the Maharashtra government alleging inadequate healthcare assistance at KEM hospital where coronavirus-infected patients are also treated. In separate tweets, he claimed patients are struggling to get admitted in KEM hospital.

In the video, patients can be seen sitting on the floor reportedly owning to a shortage of beds at KEM hospital. "#KEM hospital today 11.45 am... video. you can see how no of patients are siting on ground? No medical help? Nothing? So sad. Wil Maharashtra govt wake up? (sic)" Kadam tweeted. The hospital seems extremely crowded with dozens of patients seen sitting on the floor. Video Showing Body Bags Lying Near Patients Inside Mumbai's KEM Hospital Ward Shared by BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, Patient Seen Sitting on Floor.

Video Shows Patients Sitting on Floor at KEM Hospital:

Ram Kadam's tweet and screenshot of video (Photo Credits: Twitter)

A few days ago, BJP legislator Nitesh Rane shared a video which showed body bags lying near patients inside a ward at KEM hospital. Sharing the video, Nitesh Rane said the BMC was normalising sighting of dead bodies. Rane had earlier shared a video, allegedly taken inside a COVID-19 ward at BMC-run Sion hospital, showing dead bodies of patients lying next to those who are under treatment. Video Shows Dead Bodies Lying Beside Living Patients in Sion Hospital, BMC Orders Probe.

After the video emerged, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ordered an inquiry and removed hospital Dean Pramod Ingle from his post. Another clip showing an overcrowded ward at KEM hospital has also surfaced on social media platforms.