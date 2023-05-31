Mumbai, May 31: A car crash resulted in an explosion that killed four people, three of whom were family members in Harda district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. Around six in the morning, the four were returning from a wedding ceremony when their car hit a tree and exploded. A video of the car engulfed in flames after blast went viral on social media. The occupants were burnt alive in the incident.

Four residents of Harda including Rakesh Kushwaha his wife Shivani, younger brother of Rakesh Akhilesh and their friend Adarsh Choudhary had come to attend the wedding ceremony at Shivani's home in Deepgaon, Sehore district, the police station in-charge Sushil Patel told Free Press Journal. Srinagar Blast: Explosion in Car At Boulevard Road, Investigation Underway.

Car Explodes After Hitting Tree in MP:

They were returning from the marriage programme when the driver lost control of the vehicle close to the village of Pokhrani, causing it to crash into a tree. The vehicle then started burning.

MP Police at Accident Spot Where Four Burnt Alive in Car:

Four of a family burnt alive as their car catches fire after hitting a tree in Harda district of #MadhyaPradesh. pic.twitter.com/J9Jd7wGMGY — TOI Bhopal (@TOIBhopalNews) May 31, 2023

All four were killed due to fire after being trapped inside the vehicle. The police have opened an inquiry and registered the case in the matter. Coimbatore Car Blast Case: Tamil Nadu Police To Install CCTV Cameras in Mettupalayam, Pollachi Areas.

