New Delhi, January 13: The CBI on Monday informed a Delhi court that it had obtained requisite sanctions to prosecute AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a disproportionate assets' case. The central probe agency made the submission before special judge Jitendra Singh, who posted the hearing on January 22. The judge observed a supplementary chargesheet was filed against Jain in the case on January 4. Delhi Court Notice to BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj on Defamation Plea of AAP's Satyendra Jain.

It was alleged by the CBI that the minister, while functioning as a public servant, amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the extent of approximately Rs 1.62 crore between February 14, 2015 and May 31, 2017.