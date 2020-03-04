CBSE Board Exams 2020: Delhi Police Asked to Take Stern Action Against Those Spreading Fake News of Paper Leak

Representational Image (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, March 4: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) wrote to the Delhi Police on Wednesday, demanding strict action against those responsible for peddling rumours of paper leak. The Board, in statement issued to the press, not only denied leak of papers, but also said that the police is requested to take stern action against those who intend to spread panic among students and their parents.

"CBSE has written to Delhi Police to take stern action against persons involved in circulating fake news about CBSE exam paper leaks on social media platforms and for creating panic amongst students and the general public," the Board said in a statement issued today. Schools in North East Delhi, Closed After Violence Over CAA, Declare Holiday Till March 7.

Update by ANI

Central Board of Secondary Education: CBSE has written to Delhi Police to take stern action against persons involved in circulating fake news about CBSE exam paper leaks on social media platforms and for creating panic amongst students and the general public. pic.twitter.com/3xOE9ZCizL — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2020

The CBSE had drawn massive flak two years ago, when the Board exam papers held in February-March 2018 were leaked. Several exams were re-scheduled which led to panic and anxiety among students, whereas, the results were also delayed leading to a cascading effect on colleges' admission process.

The rumours of exam paper leak this year came days after the CBSE had to postpone the examinations held on February 25, 26, 27 and 28 in parts of North East Delhi which were ravaged by the communal violence. The Board will announce a fresh schedule to conduct exams for Class 10th and Class 12th students who missed the exams due to the clashes.