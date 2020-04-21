Ceasefire Violation in Jammu And Kashmir: Pakistan Resorts to Unprovoked Firing Along LoC in Kirni Sector of Poonch District; India Retaliates

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Poonch, April 21: Pakistan violated ceasefire on Tuesday along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation at around 11:20 am in Kirni sector of Poonch district. Pakistani troops used mortar shells and small arms to violate ceasefire. Indian army retaliated strongly. Jammu And Kashmir: Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC in Shahpur Sector of Poonch; Indian Army Retaliates Strongly.

Currently, there are no reports of any collateral damage or injury in the ceasefire violation. More details are still awaited. It is the third incident of ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the past one week. Coronavirus Crisis 'Biggest Invisible War'; Armed Forces and Military Assets Adequately Protected, Says Rajnath Singh.

On Sunday, Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the LoC as its army resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling in Poonch district’s Manakote sector. Last week also, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars in Balakote and Mendhar sectors in the district.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that the Indian Army carried out "targeted strikes" on terror launch pads along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir and eliminating the Pakistani infiltrators before they cross over to the Indian side. Singh, in an interview to PTI, said the armed forces are not lowering their guard at all while playing a significant role in the country's overall fight to defeat the coronavirus pandemic.