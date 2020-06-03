Celebrity Jeweler Franky Diamond Emphasizes the Importance of Social Media as an Integral Part of Marketing Strategy

Franky Diamond

According to Statista, as of January 2020, Social Media platforms like Facebook and Instagram have 2.45 billion and 1 billion monthly active users, respectively. These stats present a mammoth opportunity for brands owners to reach their social-savvy target audience. Fashion influencer and celebrity jeweler Ali Lalani, aka Franky Diamond, quips that your Instagram feed can bring you more leads and expand your reach, than a TV commercial. Through social media websites like Instagram, jewelry designers can create a visually-appealing ‘grid’ or a virtual showcase for their enviable designs captured well through jewelry photography.

An iconic fashion and luxury jewelry influencer with a strong fan following on Instagram and Facebook, Franky urges modern jewelers to have a ‘social-first’ marketing strategy. Today, he has revolutionized diamond setting and diamond hand selection business with his ace industry knowledge. His designs glitter through his Insta handle @FrankyDiamondToronto.

Leverage Targeted Ads

Jewelry is one of the best-suited businesses to online marketing as one can market it through targeted ads as a viable business move. Moving beyond brick-and-mortar stores to make purchases, it allows distinctive online consumers to find edgy, innovative, and unique jewelry designs within a few clicks. And in some cases, highly personalized jewelry lines can even let consumers give an individualistic touch to their jewelry.

Drive Likes, Shares, Comments

Using purely visual platforms, such as Instagram’ share’ and ‘like’ buttons, along with mentioning your products on Pinterest and adding pricing details is a great way to allow modern jewelry buyers to be able to make direct purchases. It also works as a great platform for positive reviews and comments, which means that as a jeweler, you can connect with the potential target audience directly. Also, boosting videos and posts on Facebook and Instagram is a great way to maximize eyeballs on your brand.

Establish Direct Contact

Talking about leveraging social media platforms, Franky Diamond Toronto says, “Establishing connections and relationships with your direct consumers through social media platforms is the biggest advantage of jewelry busing experience.” He also urges jewelers to get timely feedback about their target audience’s opinions, which can further help them to grow their business in the right direction.

Right from developing online credit practices to displaying a visually appealing merchandise variety to investing in social platforms, it’s all about utilizing the luxury of social media and keeping abreast of changing millennial customer’s needs and requirements.