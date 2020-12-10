New Delhi, December 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building under the Central Vista project in New Delhi. The Bhoomi Pujan of the new Parliament building started at 12:55 pm. The new parliament building is the Rs 20,000-crore Central Vista project. Central Vista Project: 'No Construction, Demolition Shall Take Place', Says SC, Allows Centre to go Ahead With Foundation Stone Ceremony of New Parliament Building.

The prime minister will deliver his address on occasion at 2.15 pm. The Central Vista project is expected to be completed by 2022 at an estimated cost of Rs 971 crore. However, the construction will not be started immediately as per the Supreme Court order. Here is All You Need To Know About The New 'Temple of Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

Video of Bhoomi Pujan:

The project aims to build and refurbish the government buildings on the part of the 3 km Rajpath. The area under the project stretches from the presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate. The government aims to complete the construction of the building before India's 75th Independence day which will be next year. Both the houses of Parliament - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be functional in the new building post its completion.

The proposed new Parliament building will be constructed in an area of 64,500 sq.metre and will be around 17,000 sq. metre bigger than the existing one. The total cost of construction is estimated around Rs. 971 Crore. Tata Projects ltd. has been roped in for the construction of this new Parliament building. The task of designing the building was entrusted to HCP Design, Planning and Management Pvt. Ltd.

