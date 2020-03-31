Centre Extends Validity of All Vehicle Documents Expiring on February 1 Till June 30, 2020 Amid Coronavirus Lockdown in India

Driving Licence (File Photo) Representational Image

Delhi, March 31: Amid the nationwide lockdown, it comes a huge relief as Centre has extended the validity for all vehicle documents till June 30. In an advisory to all states and Union territories, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways informed that all documents like driving licenses, permits and registration that expired on February 1 will now be valid June 30. The aim was to ensure hassle-free transportation of essential items amid the coronavirus lockdown in India.

The decision was also taken keeping in mind the condition under which citizens won't be able to renew their documents due to the nationwide lockdown in the country and closure of government transport offices. The documents include fitness, permit (all types), driving licence, registration or any other concerned document under the Motor Vehicles Act. Real-Time Status of Transport And Delivery of Essential Commodities to be Monitored by DPIIT Amid Coronavirus Lockdown in India.

There were reports that police were stopping trucks on the road for lack of proper documentation. last week, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) set up a control room to monitor the real-time status of transportation and delivery of goods, manufacturing, delivery of essential commodities. It had clearly mentioned that transport vehicles carrying raw materials to and from the food processing units should be given permission.

The extension of vehicle documents till June 30, 2020, will surely come as a huge relief to 23 crore individual vehicle owners and 1.2 crore trucks plying on the roads.