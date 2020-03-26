Real-Time Status of Transport And Delivery of Essential Commodities to be Monitored by DPIIT Amid Coronavirus Lockdown in India

Coronavirus Lockdown | File Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 26: The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has set up a control room to monitor the real-time status of transportation and delivery of goods, manufacturing, delivery of essential commodities. According to an ANI tweet, the objective is to cater to the difficulties being faced by various stakeholders during the 21-days lockdown period.

On Wednesday, the body issued instructions to state authorities to "not obstruct and call for the closure of food processing units". The body highlighted that it is very important that they don't stop the units as they manufacture food and it is important to maintain the uninterrupted supply for citizens during the lockdown period. Complete Lockdown in India For 21 Days Amid COVID-19 Outbreak: Will Ensure Supply of Essential Commodities, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Check ANI tweet:

Dept for Promotion of Industry&Internal Trade has set up a control room to monitor real-time status of transportation&delivery of goods, manufacturing, delivery of essential commodities &difficulties being faced by various stakeholders during the lockdown period. — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2020

The DPIIT order clearly instructs that transport vehicles carrying raw materials to and from the food processing units should be given permission. It also instructed to allow the workers at the retail outlets, pharmacy and manufacturing units to travel to their units. There should also be an interstate movement of goods for the food processing industry.

There have been reports from various places that police attacked delivery people and had stopped the transportation of vehicles carrying essential items in the middle of the country-wide lockdown. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a 21-days-nationwide shut in order to curb the spread of the deadly virus.