Chandigarh, February 6: Farmers in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday put up road blockades at national and state highways at most of the places as part of a nationwide 'chakka jam' in protest against the three farm laws and demanded these be withdrawn, causing inconvenience to commuters. Emergency and essential services like ambulance and school bus will not be stopped, said the protesters. However, there was no report of violence from anywhere in both the state.

The nationwide call from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. was given by the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee. Protesting farmers belonging to different outfits started assembling along the highways, mainly in front of the toll plazas in both state, well before the blockade to come into effect. Chakka Jam: Security Tightened in Parts of Delhi, Extensive Barricading Seen at Ghazipur Border; Heavy Deployment of Police at Red Fort As Preventive Measure.

Chakka Jam Protest in Punjab

Punjab: Protesters block roads as part of 'Chakka Jaam' call given by farmers from 12 pm to 3 pm today; visuals from Amritsar and Mohali#FarmLaws pic.twitter.com/xt5GvLYBlj — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2021

Heavy police presence was seen at various places in Haryana and Punjab to maintain law and order in view of the protest by the farmers. As a precaution, the police have diverted traffic at many places.

Chakka Jam Protest in Haryana

Haryana: Protests being held at Atohan Chowk near Palwal as part of countrywide 'Chakka Jaam' call given by farmers. pic.twitter.com/i5MCTe9GYE — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2021

The activists of several farmer associations were seen asking traders at several places in the Congress-ruled Punjab to keep their shops and business establishments closed to mark the pan-India protest.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), a former ally of the BJP-led NDA government, and AAP have announced a statewide 'chakka jam' in Punjab to mark their protest. Farmers protesting against the laws have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the 'mercy' of big corporate entities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2021 01:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).