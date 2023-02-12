Chandigarh, February 12: In yet another incident of sexual crimes against women, a 19-year-old girl was gang-raped by her neighbour and his friends in the forest area near the Sports Complex in Sector 50. The case was registered after the victim's complaint. A detailed probe has been launched into the incident. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Minor Girl Raped at Wedding Venue in Aligarh, Accused Absconding.

According to the report published by the Hindustan Times, the woman works as a domestic help in the area. The woman, in her complaint, alleged that she was taken to the forest area by the accused, Deshraj (30), who lives in her neighbourhood in Sector 50. There, the accused and his friends took turns raping her. As per the reports, during the investigation, the cops found that Mohali police had previously registered a rape case against the girl’s brother on the complaint of the accused’s sister. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Youth Arrested for Raping 16-Year-Old Girl in Baraut Village.

In another incident, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped at knife-point in Punjab's Mohali district on the intervening night of February 4 and 5. The accused also threatened the girl not to reveal the incident to anybody. He was later arrested by police near the ITI crossing in the Lalru area of the district.

