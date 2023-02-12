Baghpat, February 12: An 18-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in a village of Baraut area here, police said on Sunday. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 4-Year-Old Girl Raped by Neighbour in Muzaffarnagar.

Arif (18), a resident of village Bijraul, has been accused of rape in the police complaint received in connection with the incident, Baraut Circle Officer (CO) Yuvraj Singh said. Jharkhand Shocker: Pregnant IRB Constable Shot by Her Husband Over Illicit Affair in Ranchi, Accused Held.

Singh told that the victim knew the accused who allegedly raped the girl on Friday night. The CO said that on the basis of the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections against the accused.