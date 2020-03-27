Fact Check: Wine Shops Open In Mumbai, Pune and Rest of Maharashtra Amid COVID-19 Lockdown? Know Truth About The Fake Viral Post

Fake Message Going Viral on Social Media (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai, March 27: Since the country has been under the Coronavirus lockdown for 21-days, several fake messages have been circulating in social media. In a recent, a picture of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been going viral on Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The picture claims that liquor shops will be opened during the shutdown. Fact Check: Essential Shops in Mumbai to Follow Timings Amid COVID-19 Curfew? Police Commissioner Calls WhatsApp Message Fake.

The post claimed that wine shops across Maharashtra will be open between 3 pm and 4 pm. To make the picture look genuine, the image also carried a logo of a marathi news channel. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Five More COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra, State Total at 130.

Post Claiming Wine Shops Open in Maharashtra:

Maharashtra: "Wine Shops will be open in the afternoon from 3-4pm" Jai Maharashtra! pic.twitter.com/IXt2472O7p — ☭☭☭Proletarianism☭☭☭ (@Proletarian1917) March 26, 2020

LatestLY fact check team has found that the claim is fake as liquor is not considered an essential commodity in the state. The picture, which is widely shared on social media, is photoshopped. During the lockdown, essential commodities like food, vegetable, milk supplies and grocery stores will be open.

As of Friday morning, the total active number of positive COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra is 130 as five new cases have been detected till Thursday night. The new cases are from Pune, Kolhapur and Sangli. The state's death toll has also soared to five.

Fact check