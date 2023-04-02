A fire broke out at the LIC building located at Anna Salai in Chennai on Sunday evening. According to reports, the fire broke out on the 14th floor of the building. Fire and rescue service personnel arrived at the spot and have taken the situation into control. Kanpur Fire: Efforts to Douse Massive Blaze at Garments Complex in Basmandi Continue on Third Day.

LIC Building Fire

Tamil Nadu | Fire breaks out on the top floor of the LIC building in Chennai. Fire tenders on the spot. pic.twitter.com/Ur5jaAA0vZ — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2023

