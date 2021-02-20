Chennai, February 20: A renowned school in Chennai, affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), has triggered a controversy after a question paper termed the farmers who protested against the farm laws during the Republic Day tractor rally as "violent maniacs". The derogatory term for the farmers was used in the question paper for students of class 10 at DAV Boys Senior Secondary School in Gopalapuram. Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir Mentioned as 'Azad Kashmir' in Madhya Pradesh Board's Class 10 Question Paper.

According to a report by The News Minute, the farmers were called "violent maniac" in the English Language and Literature question paper in the second revision exams held on February 11. It was framed in ‘letter to an editor’ format. The matter came to light when a teacher of another school shared a picture of the question paper on social media. Class 10 students of DAV Boys Senior Secondary School confirmed that the phrase was used. PoK Referred to as 'Azad Kashmir' in J&K Government's Recruitment Exam Paper.

The politically charged question read: "The diabolical violence that broke out in the national capital on Republic Day filled the hearts of the citizens with condemnation and abhorrence after the farm law protesters went on a rampage destroying public property and attacking police personnel in broad daylight. Write a letter to the Editor of a daily newspaper in your city, condemning such terrible, violent acts of miscreants who fail to realise that country comes before personal needs and gains. Destroying public property, disgracing the national flag, and attacking police personnel are few of the various illegal offences committed, that can never be justified for any reason whatsoever."

The question further asked students to "suggest a few measures to thwart such violent maniacs who act under external instigation". Violence erupted during the tractor parade of farmers on January 26 when the nation was celebrating the Republic Day. Farmers have been protesting against the Centre's three new agricultural laws since months.

