Happy Chhath Puja 2020! The mahaparv celebration, celebrated on the sixth day of Diwali is being observed across the country on Kartik Shukla Paksha Shashthi.

Check out the Chhath Puja Vrat Messages in English, Chhath 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings, SMS and Facebook Status, as we celebrate Chhath Puja 2020. Sending across heartfelt greetings mean a lot and especially during times like this when we need some good words the most! Check out Bhojpuri Happy Chhath Puja 2020 messages, GIF images, stickers and SMS to share on the occasion of Chhath.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chhath Ke Hei Aaju Paawan Din, Milike Manabi Pyara yii Parva, Chhath Ke Shubkamna!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chhath Parba Ke Subhkamana, Hamaar Taraf Se Kari Swikar!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chhathi Maiya Ehu Barsiya Karab Hum Varatiyan Chhathi Maiya Ehu Barsiya Karab Hum Varatiyan Bas Nibhaiho Tu Sanghwa, Shubh Chhath Puja!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chala Kari Jaa Soory Dev Ko Pranaam, Mile Aapke Sukh-shaanti Apaar! Chhath Puja 2020 Ke Shubhkaamna

WhatsApp Message Reads Aihen Sunahara Rath Par Hokar Savaar, Surya Dev Ap Logan Ke Dwar, Chhath Parv Ke Shubhakamana Humre Or Se Karen Swikar!

Chhath vrat is a rather strict and challenging fast, and if you want some wishes to be fulfilled or have taken some vow, you must look out for Chhath Puja 2020 kosi rituals importance, Puja Vidhi & Samagri. Not to forget, you must know of 11 things NOT to do during the mahaparv while offering prayers to Chhathi Maiyya.

