New Delhi/Raipur, Jan 11: Chhattisgarh has managed to be in the top ten list of states with growing private investment in the manufacturing sector in the third quarter (Q3) of 2020-21 despite the Covid-19 induced constraints, said the state government on Monday.

In a statement issued here, the state government said, "The state has received Rs 10,228 crore investment projects between October and December 2020 as per reports, indicating that the state government's new industrial policies are investor-friendly," the government release said. Chhattisgarh Govt’s Mor Zameen Mor Makan Scheme: Turning Dreams Into Reality.

In the last two years, the Chhattisgarh government has signed a total of 104 MoUs for setting up industries in the state with a proposed capital investment of more than Rs 42,000 crore. These industries will generate more than 64,000 new employment opportunities for the youths of Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, "Our government opened new avenues for industries and formulated new industrial policy under which all kinds of incentives have been given to the mineral based industries."

During the lockdown, Chhattisgarh's industries were first in the country to have started functioning in April 2020. Many concessions and facilities were given by the state government keeping in view the difficulties faced by the industries. The industries in the core sector were given subsidies in electricity bills.

"All necessary arrangements were made to ensure supply of raw materials, and finished goods to reach the market. Guidelines were also issued to enable easy supply of raw materials from other states to Chhattisgarh," the government said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2021 04:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).