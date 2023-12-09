Raipur, December 9: At least 25 students of a government school allegedly suffered burns on their hands from hot oil in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The alleged incident occurred on Friday, December 8, in the presence of teachers trying to identify students who reportedly relieved themselves outside the toilets. The incident happened at a government school in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district, around 150 kilometers from Raipur.

According to a Times of India report, the incident occurred at Kerwahi Secondary School in Makdi Block when the teachers had left the premises for lunch. After returning from lunch, the teachers learned that someone had relieved themselves outside the toilet. The students got afraid when the teachers questioned them about the same. Chhattisgarh Shocker: Husband Murders Wife, Chops Body Into Multiple Pieces and Dumped Into Water Tank in Bilaspur; Arrested.

Following this, an order was given to pour hot oil on the children's hands. After the incident, parents alleged that the teachers forced the students to pour hot oil on each other's hands. As per the report, the teachers passed the order to pour hot oil. Post this, the oil was brought from the mid-day meal kitchen on the school's premises. The parents further stated that the teachers compelled the students.

They also said that the same oil was used for cooking mid-day meals in the school. The Education Department took notice of the incident after a video went viral on social media. Tahir Khan, Block Resource Officer, Education Department, said that the district education department has formed a team to inquire about the incident. Chhattisgarh Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped in Car Parking on Pretext of Offering Her Job in Raipur, Three Arrested.

A thorough investigation was conducted at the school where the incident occurred. The team is expected to submit its report to the district education officer soon. Following this, appropriate actions and necessary steps will likely be implemented.

