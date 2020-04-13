Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora & EC Ashok Lavasa, Sushil Chandra To Take 30% Pay Cut For 1 Year to Contribute For Fight Against COVID-19

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 13: The Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra have decided to take a voluntary reduction of 30 percent in their basic salaries from the Election Commission of India for one year. The decision was taken at a meeting held today, to contribute to the fight against COVID-19.

Election commissioner Sushil Chandra said they decided in favour of the salary cut in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. “This is a voluntary and unanimous decision,” he said. The decision was taken on the back of the rising coronavirus cases in the country on Monday. Salaries of MPs Cut by 30% For A Year From April 1, 2020; President, VP, Governors Take Voluntary Pay Cut of 30%; MPLAD Funds Suspended For 2020-2022 to Make Consolidated Fund For Fight Against Coronavirus.

It was further mentioned that the cut in the salary won't impact the rest of the employees working for the poll watchdog. However, all the EC officials, have contributed a day's salary for relief work to help tackle the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Here's the news shared by ANI:

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra to take a voluntary reduction of 30% in their basic salaries from the Election Commission of India for one year to contribute to fight against COVID19. pic.twitter.com/aF6YJiL07V — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2020

Last week, the central government announced to slash salaries, allowances and pension of incumbent and former lawmakers, including that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Besides, President Ram Nath Kovid, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and all Governors of states decided to take a voluntary pay-cut. The Union Cabinet approved an ordinance amending the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954, reducing allowances and pension of lawmakers by 30 percent with effect from April 1, 2020, for a year.