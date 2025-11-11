Is Video Showing PM Narendra Modi Telling CEC Gyanesh Kumar That It's Time To Go Underground Real or Fake? PIB Fact Check Says Viral Clip Shared by Congress Is AI-Generated

Mumbai, November 11: On Monday, November 10, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) took to social media to flag a viral clip of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The video featuring PM Narendra Modi and CEC Gyanesh Kumar was shared by the Congress party on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption reading, "It's time for the vote thieves to go underground". Many believed the video to be genuine. However, that's not the truth.

So what does the viral clip show? In the video, CEC Gyanesh Kumar is seen running to PM Narendra Modi and telling him that all theft is being caught. The video also shows PM Modi saying that he is more scared than the CEC. The viral clip also shows PM Narendra Modi speaking about "Hydrogen bomb", referring to the "H files" dropped by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The video further shows CEC Gyanesh Kumar admitting that the BJP and the Election Commission are working together. The video ends with PM Narendra Modi saying that it's time to go underground following the vote theft allegation. Scroll below to know if the video is real or fake. Is Video Showing PM Modi Ordering LIC To Give INR 33,000 Crore to His 'Friend' Gautam Adani Real or Fake? PIB Fact Check Says Clip Shared by Congress Is AI-Generated.

Is Video of PM Narendra Modi and CEC Gyanesh Kumar Real? PIB Says Viral Clip Is AI-Generated

A fact check by PIB revealed that the viral clip is an AI-generated video. PIB Fact Check said that the video was made using artificial intelligence technology. Calling the viral clip shared by Congress a fake AI-generated video, PIB said that such AI-generated or digitally altered videos are circulated to create distrust in the election process and to build false narratives. "Please do not share them and always verify any suspicious claims," PIB's post read. Did Delhi Special CP Ravindra Yadav Confirm Red Fort Blast Was Caused by CNG Explosion? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim.

The fact-check unit of PIB further asked people to share suspicious videos, photos or messages with them and in return, they will share its truth with them. PIB also clarified that the viral clip in which PM Narendra Modi is seen telling CEC Gyanesh Kumar that it's time to go underground is not real but a fake video created using AI. The PIB Fact Check Unit also added that such digitally altered videos are circulated to create distrust in the election process and to build false narratives.

