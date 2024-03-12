New Delhi, March 12: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) intervened and prevented a child marriage in the Sultanpuri area here after receiving a complaint, officials said on Tuesday. The DCW received information regarding the marriage of a 15-year-old girl from her relative on March 6, a statement issued by the commission said. "The commission received a complaint that the minor victim was in danger of being married off by her mother after being engaged a few days ago," it said. Child Marriage in Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Says He Will Not Allow Child Marriage in Assam As Long as He Is Alive (Watch Video)

The complainant informed the DCW about her early marriage and emphasised the need to give her time to complete her education, according to the statement. "After the complaint, a DCW team in coordination with police reached the spot. The girl and her family (members) were brought to a police station and counselled. During the counselling, the girl's mother agreed to abort the marriage," the statement from the DCW said.

It said that after the intervention, the girl was brought before the Child Welfare Committee, which then mandated that the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) to keep an eye on the situation.