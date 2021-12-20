Srinagar, December 20: As the 40-day long period of harsh winter known locally as the 'Chillai Kalan' starts on December 21, frozen water pipes, hanging icicles and bone chilling cold on Monday cautioned Kashmiris to brace for colder weather ahead. The 40-day long Chillai Kalan period ends on January 31 each year as it brings in a lot of hardships for the people.

With the erratic electric power, the earthen firepot lit with charcoal and woven in willow wicker still remains the best bet for Kashmiris to brave the cold of the Chillai Kalan. Srinagar had minus 5.8, Pahalgam minus 7.4 and Gulmarg minus 5.5 as the minimum temperature on Monday.

Drass town of Ladakh had minus 19.0, Leh minus 18.0 and Kargil minus 11.5 as the night's lowest temperature. Jammu city had 3.2, Katra 4.2, Batote 1.7, Banihal 3.0 and Bhaderwah minus 1.8 as the minimum temperature.

The MeT office said minimum temperatures could improve marginally during the next 2-3 days as a weak Western Disturbance (WD) is approaching J&K under whose influence the night sky would remain overcast.

