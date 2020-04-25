Cinema Halls, Gyms, Swimming Pools, Massage Parlours And Nightclubs to Remain Shut, Says Goa Government After MHA's Lockdown Relaxation Order

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Panaji, April 25: After the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed opening of standalone shops during the coronavirus lockdown, the Goa government on Saturday issued an order that all cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, massage parlours and nightclubs will remain shut in the state. The order was issued by Dr Jose OA D'Souza, Director of Health Services. Coronavirus Lockdown Relaxed: MHA Allows Shops to Open With Conditions, From Wine Shops to Barbers, Know What is Open And What Remains Shut.

"All the gymnasiums, cinema theatres, public swimming pools, both standalone and in hotels, resorts etc. Casinos, spa & massage parlours/salons, river cruises, night clubs and multiplexes to shut down their operations," read the order. Apparently, the order has come as a clarification after the MHA allowed opening of non-essential shops, except those in malls and markets, during the ongoing lockdown. Assam Allows Conditional Movement of People Within State For Three Days, Around 1 Lakh Special Passes Issued.

Goa Government's Order:

Goa Government issues order to all the gymnasiums, cinema theatres, public swimming pools, both stand alone and in hotels,resorts etc. Casinos, spa & massage parlours/salons, river cruises, night clubs & multiplexes to remain shut till further orders. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/OrP4E4xPza — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020

The MHA on Saturday issued a clarification saying that only standalone shops are allowed to open as per the directive and that the order does not apply to COVID-19 containment zones or liquor stores. "In urban areas, all standalone/neighbourhood shops & shops in residential complexes are allowed to open. Shops in markets/market complexes & shopping malls are not allowed to open," the ministry clarified.

The ministry also clarified that sales by e-commerce companies will continue to be restricted to essential goods only. "Sale by E-commerce companies will continue to be permitted for essential goods only," the ministry said. It added that hair salons, barber shops and beauty parlours will remain shut.