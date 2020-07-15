Coimbatore, July 15: District collector K Rajamani tested positive for COVID-19 and got admitted to a private hospital here on Wednesday, official sources said.

Rajamani had mild fever and throat pain, so he took a test at the hospital late Tuesday. The result confirmed that he was infected with the virus, they said. However, he went home and was back at the hospital this morning. By then, the fever and pain subsided, the sources said.

He was exhausted visiting the containment zones to check the arrangements made to prevent further spread of the virus. That could have caused the infection, sources in the hospital said. Rajamani's family members and others working with him have been asked to self-quarantine.