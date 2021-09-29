Coimbatore, September 29: A 60-year-old woman was felicitated by the KG Chavadi police in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore for handing them over a smartphone that she found lying on the road. Kannammal, a daily wage labourer, was praised and given a shawl for her honesty on Monday. Kannammal's honesty and efforts helped Karuppusamy get his lost smartphone worth Rs 20,000. Tamil Nadu: Techies Return Gold Jewellery Found on Road to Owner Through Police, Earn Praise.

According to a report by The Hindu, Karuppusamy misplaced the smartphone near a bakery on Palakkad Main Road on Sunday. Kannammal found the smartphone lying on the road and brought it to the KG Chavadi police station. After learning the entire matter, the cops asked Karuppusamy to visit the police station with relevant documents to get his smartphone. Punjab Police Constable Consoles Elderly Woman After Her Son Arrested by Malaysian Government; Earns Praise on Social Media (Watch Video).

On Monday, Kannammal handed over the smartphone to its rightful owner at the police station. Sub-Inspector J Saravanan hounoured the elderly woman by giving her a shawl. Praising Kannammal, the officer said: "She was not even aware of the smartphone’s price."

Earlier this month, two software professionals returned gold ornaments lying on a road in Chennai to its rightful owner through cops. S Balasubramaniyan and V Seenuvasan were sipping tea at a shop in Perumbakkam when they found a few pieces of gold jewellery on the road on September 18.

The owner had reportedly dropped the ornaments while removing mask from his pocket. The techies handed over the jewellery to the police who returned the valuables to their owner. The cops also praised the duo for their honesty.

