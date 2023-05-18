Chennai, May 18: The Congress has invited Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, whose DMK is its alliance partner in the state, to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramaiah as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka on Saturday.

Karnataka Congress President and prime architect of party's landslide win in Karnataka, D.K. Shivakumar will also take oath as the only Deputy Chief Minister. He is likely to hold the plum portfolio of Home, it is reported. Karnataka CM-Designate Siddaramaiah Recalls Hardships He Faced During Early Years, Says 'Was Forced To Quit Education and Tend Cattle'.

Congress General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal in a statement said that the Congress is extending invitations to allies and like-minded party leaders to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramiah.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2023 05:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).