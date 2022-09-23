Jaipur, September 23: After meeting Rahul Gandhi in Kerala, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that he will be filing the nomination for the post of Congress president, and added that Sonia Gandhi and general secretary in-charge Ajay Maken will decide on the CM face.

Gehlot said, "In the meeting, Rahul Gandhi clearly said that this time only non-Gandhi will become the president. This is the final decision, the president will not be made from the Gandhi family." Who Will Become Next Congress President? From Ashok Gehlot to Shashi Tharoor and Sachin Pilot, Here’s a List of Potential Candidates.

While talking to the media, Gehlot said that, "I had requested Rahul Gandhi after meeting him once. State Congress committees across the country are passing resolutions to make Rahul Gandhi the President, so we said that he should accept the post of President in that form. I talked a lot, tried.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) said that once we have decided that this time no one from the Gandhi family will become the head of the party, it has been said clearly. "He said that I know what everyone wants, I respect them. They passed resolutions for me, I have a feeling of respect for them. For some reason, this time we have decided that a non-Gandhi family person should become the president."

On the question of leaving the post of CM, Gehlot said that whoever becomes the Congress president, and till date whoever has become the Congress president, that person has not been the Chief Minister. "If I get a chance, I will work as the Congress President only." On the question of the next face if the CM post falls vacant in Rajasthan, Gehlot said that Sonia Gandhi will decide about the next process.

"Sonia Gandhi and general secretary in-charge Ajay Maken will decide together," he said. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will visit the Sai Baba temple in Shirdi on Friday and will return to Jaipur by evening to start the preparations for the nomination.

