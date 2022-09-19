New Delhi, August 29: The Congress has announced that the election for its new president will be held on October 17 and counting of votes will be held on October 19. Despite repeated push by several Congress leaders, former party chief Rahul Gandhi seems in no mood to hold the post again. Some non-Gandhi names such as Ashok Gehlot, Shashi Tharoor, PL Punia, Meira Kumar, Ambika Soni and Mallikarjun Kharge are doing the rounds. According to a report, Ashok Gehlot and Congress lawmaker Shahshi Tharoor would be contesting for the Congress president post. Some want young face like Sachin Pilot to take the reins of the Congress party. We compile a list of potential candidates for the Congress president post. Maharashtra Congress Passes Resolution to Appoint Rahul Gandhi as Party Chief.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Although Rahul Gandhi said that no member from the Gandhi family should replace him, Congress leaders could rally behind Priyanka Gandhi Vadra if she decides to throw her hat in the ring. Priyanka Gandhi is regarded as charismatic by many. She has striking resemblance to her grandmother and the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who is still revered by people in rural India. But Priyanka Gandhi, unlike Indira Gandhi, has no electoral victory in her kitty. Priyanka Gandhi campaigned aggressively in Uttar Pradesh in the run up to the assembly elections. But the Congress bagged just two seats, putting their 2017 performance of winning seven seats to shame.

Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is a veteran Congressman with a long political career. He has been elected to the Lok Sabha five times. He is also a five-term MLA. He holds administrative experience for he is a three-term CM and was in the cabinet of three Congress PMs – Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and PV Narasimha Rao. As far as organisational experience is concerned, Gehlot has also been the All India Congress Committee general secretary and led many protests in recent times. If Gehlot becomes Congress president, Congress would be in a position to negate the dynasty politics charge. He is an OBC from North India, which can also benefit the Congress politically.

Shashi Tharoor

A former diplomat, Shashi Tharoor has previously served as Minister of State for Human Resource Development and Minister of State for External Affairs. He is a third-term Lok Sabha MP representing the Thiruvananthapuram constituency in Kerala. Although Tharoor is not a part of the Group of 23 dissident Congress leaders, also known as G-23, he has been vocal about bringing reforms within the party. Will he really get a chance to bring change?

Sachin Pilot

A section in the Congress party wants a young leader to lead the party and they often propose Sachin Pilot's name. Sachin Pilot, a legislator from Tonk in Rajasthan, is currently not holding any official party post. He was removed as Rajasthan Congress chief and Deputy CM's post following his rebellion against Ashok Gehlot two years ago. But he still exerts influence on the party’s affairs in the state. Pilot, a two-time parliamentarian, also held important portfolios in the Manmohan Singh-led NDA government. In 2009, he became Union Minister of State for Communications and IT. He also served as Minister of Corporate Affairs between 2012 and 2014. He is a fan base, but his loyalty towards the Gandhi family and Congress is being questioned since his coup attempt in Rajasthan.

Meira Kumar

Meira Kumar is another name that is doing the rounds. She is the daughter of prominent Dalit leader and former deputy prime minister Jagjivan Ram, and freedom fighter, Indrani Devi. She has been elected to Lok Sabah five times and served as a Union minister. She also served as Lok Sabha Speaker from 2009 to 2014, thereby becoming the first woman speaker of the country.

Will there be a unanimous candidate or a contest for the Congress President post? Will Rahul Gandhi contest again? It remains to be seen. The Congress has not seen a contest for the post of party president in the last two decades. The last time a contest took place for the post of party president was in 2001, when Jitendra Prasada took on Sonia Gandhi. Prasada fetched only 94 votes, whereas Sonia Gandhi bagged 7,448 votes.

