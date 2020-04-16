Coronavirus Cases in India Reaches 12,759, Death Toll Surges to 420, Daily COVID-19 Count Drops to 826

Coronavirus Outbreak in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 16: The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases has reached 12,759, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday evening. Of these, 10,824 are active cases. The number of recovered or discharged patients increased to 1514, while the death toll now stands at 420. One patient had migrated to another country. The country saw a decrease in the number of deaths and infections over the past 24 hours. Coronavirus Tracker Live.

According to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has reported 826 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, a decline from 1,118 that the country had seen on Wednesday. The number of daily death toll also decreased to 26 from 39 that was reported yesterday. Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with 2919 cases, including 187 deaths, followed by Delhi which has recorded 1578 cases so far. Rahul Gandhi Asks Modi Government to Scale Up Testing For Coronavirus, Says 'Lockdown Cannot Defeat Virus'.

Earlier today, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary at the Health Ministry, said there has been no coronavirus case in 325 of the 736 districts in India and also no one has tested positive in 27 districts of 17 states in the past 14 days. Stating that 12.02 percent people have recovered from the coronavirus infection, Agarwal said the nationwide lockdown and containment measures were proving beneficial in fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said it had received 500,000 testing kits, including rapid anti-body kits, from two Chinese companies with 80 per cent sensitivity and 84 per cent specificity. The ICMR said these kits were not meant for early diagnosis, but only for epidemiology purposes.